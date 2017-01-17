Baker Produce cold storage facility damaged by fire

Fire damaged a Baker Produce cold storage facility southeast of Yakima.
Yakima County Protection District 5 led efforts to extinguish the blaze reported a 9:42 p.m. on Sunday. Thirty firefighters from six stations and the Toppenish Fire Department responded to the fire at 1400 Knight Hill Road, according to spokesman David Martin on Tuesday.
The fire began in the engine room of the cold storage facility. The first firefighters reported flames going up the side of the building.
They sprayed water on the building to slow it down but couldn’t get inside because of a lack of visibility and a partial roof collapse, said Martin. A hole was cut in the back of the building to improve visibility and firefighters went inside to extinguish the fire.
“This fire was difficult to put out due to the extreme temperatures and the water system at the facility being frozen,” said Martin. “Water had to be brought to the fire by large water tenders.”
A firefighter received a minor ankle injury after slipping on ice. He was treated at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
