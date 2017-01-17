Ice storm forcing closures, meeting cancellations

The freezing rain Tuesday is forcing some public buildings and businesses to close for the day.
▪ Most Hanford workers, including vit plant workers, will be sent home in a staggered release at 1 and 1:45 p.m.
▪ The Hanford Advisory Board Committee meeting at the Richland Library expects to continue through the lunch hour to conclude by 2 p.m.
▪ The Community Science and Technology Seminar Series lecture on visual analytics has been canceled.
▪ Nonessential Franklin County employees will be sent home at 1 p.m. The courthouse will remain open and court hearings will continue.
▪ WSU Tri-Cities classes after 1 p.m. are canceled.
To check on school closures in the area go to bit.ly/snowdelays.
In Oregon, state agency offices are closed Tuesday in Portland and in Hood River County.
