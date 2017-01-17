Local

January 17, 2017 11:49 AM

Ice storm forcing closures, meeting cancellations

Tri-City Herald

The freezing rain Tuesday is forcing some public buildings and businesses to close for the day.

This list is being updated as new announcements come in.

▪  Most Hanford workers, including vit plant workers, will be sent home in a staggered release at 1 and 1:45 p.m.

▪  The Hanford Advisory Board Committee meeting at the Richland Library expects to continue through the lunch hour to conclude by 2 p.m.

▪  The Community Science and Technology Seminar Series lecture on visual analytics has been canceled.

▪  Nonessential Franklin County employees will be sent home at 1 p.m. The courthouse will remain open and court hearings will continue.

▪  WSU Tri-Cities classes after 1 p.m. are canceled.

To check on school closures in the area go to bit.ly/snowdelays.

In Oregon, state agency offices are closed Tuesday in Portland and in Hood River County.

