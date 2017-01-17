Freezing rain falling in Tri-Cities

Freezing right started falling in the Tri-Cities Tuesday morning right on schedule with the start of a winter weather advisory at 10 a.m.
Within an hour roads in some areas of the Mid-Columbia had turned slippery and people were walking gingerly on icy sidewalks.
More freezing rain and sleet is forecast for Tuesday by the National Weather Service, with precipitation expected to increase from 4 to 10 p.m.
Less than a tenth of an inch of ice is expected to accumulate in the Tri-Cities.
Travelers may want to change their plans.
The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning through Wednesday for parts of Washington and Oregon.
One to two inches of sleet and up to one inch of ice could accumulate in the Columbia River Gorge. On the East slopes of the Cascade Mountains a quarter to half inch of ice could accumulate.
In the Tri-Cities, precipitation should turn to rain after 10 p.m. Tuesday. Rain may continue to fall off and on through Wednesday night.
“The good news is that it will be the warmest weather we’ve had since November,” said Nic Loyd of Washington State University’s AgWeatherNet in Prosser.
“The bad news is that it could get messy” as temperatures warm rapidly, he said.
Within a matter of days the Tri-Cities is transitioning from single-digit highs to highs of about 40 degrees from Wednesday through at least Sunday. Tuesday temperatures still will be below normal with a high expected in the mid 20s.
“Because the ground is still cold, it will be hard for it to absorb the snow melt and rain so quickly,” Loyd said. “This creates the perfect combination for pooling water, risking creeks and streams.”
