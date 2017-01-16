Storm watch in Tri-Cities forecast despite warming weather

Vicki Gordon has seen a sight this month that she remembers only one other time in the last 35 years — the Snake River frozen over with ice.
Last week near Gordon Estate Winery and Vineyards in Franklin County ice appeared to stretch across the river. Slightly warmer temperatures Monday had a little water showing in the center of the river in spots.
“It looks like ice from Charboneau clear up to Fishhook,” Gordon said.
Charboneau Park is about 10 miles upstream from where the Snake flows into the Columbia River, and Fishhook Park is at least five miles farther upstream, with both parks across the river from the winery.
The ice comes at a time when few boats are on the river.
The Army Corps of Engineers closed all navigation locks on the lower Columbia and Snake rivers for 14 weeks for an extended maintenance outage. Navigation locks should be back in service after March 20.
The Snake River may not be ice-covered for much longer.
Temperatures are slowly warming this week and should rise to slightly above normal for January in the Tri-Cities on Wednesday.
The warmer temperatures are expected to come with a downside — a wintery mix of freezing rain and sleet followed by rain. Slick roads and flooding are expected.
A winter storm watch was issued for the Tri-Cities from Tuesday morning through Wednesday.
The National Weather Service predicts a slight chance of snow before 10 a.m. Tuesday. Possible snow will give way to up to an 80 percent chance of freezing rain and sleet through Tuesday night.
Students can check for school closures or delays at bit.ly/snowdelays.
28 degrees Tuesday Tri-City forecast high
44 degrees Wednesday Tri-City forecast high
42 degrees Thursday Tri-City forecast high
On Wednesday, the temperature should finally be back to about normal, with a high of 42 degrees. Rain is likely, although it could be mixed with freezing rain and sleet early in the morning, according to the weather service.
The rain, combined with snow melt, may create ponds of standing water, where storm drains or ditches are clogged with snow and ice and in low-lying areas where the ground is frozen. No flooding of major rivers, including the Yakima, is anticipated, but the weather service will continue to monitor them.
As rain is initially absorbed into the snow pack on roofs, it will increase the weight on roofs and could be a problem for structures that are already stressed.
The air stagnation advisory that was set to expire by Monday evening has been extended through Tuesday morning. An inversion has trapped pollutants near the surface of the ground.
Data from the Benton Clean Air Agency showed air quality in the range considered “moderate” on Monday.
