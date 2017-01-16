Peace, love the message of Pasco MLK celebration

People can choose to let anger and bitterness stop them from reaching their destiny.
“I personally refuse to,” said Kennewick Fire Chief Vincent Beasley, this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award winner. “Because all of the challenges before me, I look at them as hurdles.”
The message of setting aside resentment in favor of peaceful resistance was echoed throughout the 26th annual Martin Luther King Bell-ringing ceremony.
About 180 people braved sub-freezing temperatures to lay roses and ring bells around the bronze statue of the slain Civil Rights leader on the Columbia Basin College campus in Pasco.
CBC President Rich Cummins said the divisiveness of the recent presidential election makes the King’s legacy more important.
“We’re here to remember Martin Luther King Jr. because Dr. King’s work as a civil rights advocate helped change the United States significantly for the better,” Cummins said. “We’re also here to remind ourselves that there is a lot left to do.”
The map is there for all of us. If we continue to do what his legacy asks us to do, we will be successful.
It may be the most important Martin Luther King Jr. Day so far in Jordan Chaney’s life, because the struggles of the past year remind people about the importance of peace in the struggle of the oppressed.
“Martin Luther King said, ‘I’ve decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden,” said Chaney, a Tri-City poet and the event’s keynote speaker.
Last year’s vitriol reminded him why King preached love. At the height of the presidential election and immediately following it, Chaney said he felt trapped by the negative feelings in the nation.
Through hearing stories of people demonstrating humanity to their oppressors, including protestors at Standing Rock giving blankets to riot police, Chaney said he learned the importance of maintaining good will without losing dignity.
“Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable, and every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering and struggle,” Chaney said.
Beasley agreed, adding if people aren’t careful, then frustration and anger can shape them.
Kennewick’s first and only African-American firefighter said he strives to model himself after King’s teachings.
“The path of least resistance would have been Pasco, but I chose Kennewick,” he said. “I felt like if I could open those doors, it would be more impactful because Pasco had a history of diversity.”
I thought no one was following me. ... Just because I didn’t see them in my department, doesn’t mean they weren’t paying attention.
His time in the department has been filled with blessings and challenges, he said. He encouraged young people of color to be patient, persistent and remember the peace and love preached by King.
Beasley said he works with and for great people, but he felt like he failed in his mission to blaze a trail in the department because no other African-Americans have, so far, followed him in the department.
Then, he recently went to a state fire training academy graduation and saw an African-American battallion commander.
He met the man after the ceremony, and as Beasley came closer, the commander greeted him by name.
Beasley was surprised, not remembering ever meeting him.
“He said, ‘Chief, you came to my classroom when I was in high school. ... You’re the reason I’m where I’m at today,’” Beasley recounted. “I thought no one was following me. ... Just because I didn’t see them in my department, doesn’t mean they weren’t paying attention.”
Beasley credited the people he works for and with at the city, his family, his education at Columbia Basin College and his faith.
He said King laid out a path anyone can follow — surmounting obstacles with gentleness, love, kindness and patience.
“The map is there for all of us,” he said. “If we continue to do what his legacy asks us to do, we will be successful.”
