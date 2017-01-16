Polar Plunge into Columbia River helps Special Olympics

Why would anyone jump into freezing water? To raise funds for Special Olympics.
The Polar Plunger returns to the Tri-Cities on Saturday at Columbia Park with help from the Kennewick police, QFC and Fred Meyer. They hope to raise $65,000.
“We want Kennewick to show our commitment to our communities Special Olympics athletes … We really need people to sign up so we can help local athletes with intellectual disabilities achieve their dreams and have a bright outlook on life,” said Sgt. Ken Lattin.
Participants pay a $50 fee to jump into the Columbia River with the money going to Special Olympics. Each person taking part receives a T-shirt, a chance at prizes, and a place to warm up and change. For people wanting to stay dry, they can register as “Too chicken to plunge.”
Schools are encouraged to compete with each other by most participants, most funds raised and for the spirit award. School spirit costumes are encouraged, according to organizers. Students pay $25.
To take part, people must register online at tricitiesplunge2017.kintera.org
