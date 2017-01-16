Mid-Columbia Libraries sets tax rate for 2017

Supporting the Mid-Columbia Libraries will cost most area property owners 36.4 cents per $1,000 of taxable value in 2017.
That’s about $36.40 for every $100,000 of assessed value.
That rate, which is about a penny less than last year, will generate about $4.5 million for the library system, or $45,000 more than in 2016. By law, it is limited to a 1 percent annual increase.
The rate does not affect property owners in the city of Richland which has its own library system, or in the city of West Richland, which contracts with the library system to provide services.
In November, West Richland voters narrowly approved a proposition to raise the city’s property tax levy by 45 cents per $1,000 to pay for the contract.
The Mid-Columbia Libraries provide library services in Benton, Franklin and Adams counties, operating branches in Kennewick, Pasco, Prosser, West Richland, Benton City, Merrill’s Corner, Basin City, Kahlotus, Othello and Connell.
Its 2017 budget is $7.6 million, about 4 percent lower than 2016.
