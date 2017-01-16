Week in photos January 15-21, 2017

January 16, 2017 - Kennewick Fire Chief Vincent Beasley was picked as the 2017 Martin Luther King Spirit Award winner.
January 16, 2017 - Cesar Martinez works with physical trainer Kate Stevens during an aquatic therapy session at the Kadlec Healthplex in Richland. The Pasco High School freshman is relearning how to walk as he recovers from a case of acute flaccid myelitis he suffered in October.
January 16, 2017 - Richland High School's Nicole Gall (34) and Kamiakin High School's Kiley Larson (10) chase after a loose ball Saturday during a game at the school in Richland.
January 15, 2017 - Chris Allman of West Richland sent in this photo taken at Howard Amon Park in Richland covered in snow and frost.
January 15, 2017 - Brent Johnsen and his wife, Kylie, pose in their Pasco home, where Brent has been recovering from injuries sustained in an early December car accident. Brent, a pastor at Eastlake Tri-Cities, suffered a fracture to his neck and was in an intensive care unit for four days.
January 15, 2017 - A dock at the Columbia Marine Center was damaged under the weight of the recent snow and ice. City officials are looking to spend $172,000 on a temporary fix for the aging docks.
January 15, 2017 - The Mariner Moose answers questions from Tri-City Herald sports reporter Annie Fowler during a stop Friday during the Seattle Mariners Caravan at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
January 15, 2017 - Richland’s Riley Sorn, left, pulls down a rebound over teammate Nathan Mitchell (22) as well as Hanford’s Blake Vander Top and Conner Milliken (32) during Friday’s Mid-Columbia Conference game at Hanford High School.
