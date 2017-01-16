Warmer weather coming to Tri-Cities this week

The Tri-Cities finally could see temperatures that climb a little above normal this week.
But it may come at a cost — freezing rain, sleet and rain that could cause problems ranging from slick roads to standing water.
The arctic air that has chilled the Tri-Cities should keep the high on Martin Luther King Jr. Day stuck at around 20 degrees.
It will remain cold enough that precipitation Tuesday morning could fall as freezing rain and sleet, according to the National Weather Service. A 40 percent chance of precipitation is forecast from 4 to 10 a.m.
Rain is likely Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight temperatures above freezing and highs that could be in the 40s from Wednesday through the end of the week are predicted for the Tri-Cities.
Some creeks could flood, and drivers may be faced with standing water on roadways because of storm drains that are clogged with snow and ice.
An air stagnation advisory is expected to be lifted by the weather service late Monday afternoon. A weather inversion has trapped pollutants near the ground, causing air quality to deteriorate.
Monday morning the air quality was rated as “moderate” in the Tri-Cities based on data from the Benton Clean Air Agency.
