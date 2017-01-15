Tri-Citians rally in support of Obamacare

Tasanana-Tsantawu Brown remembered the day his pregnant wife started bleeding.
Rather than call an ambulance immediately, they sat down and discussed how they could possibly pay for the service as part of the working poor.
She ended up having a miscarriage that likely could have been prevented if the couple had heath insurance. An issue with mismatched parental blood types would have been discovered and treated early in the pregnancy, Brown said.
He was one of about 200 people who rallied at John Dam Plaza in Richland in 15 degree weather Sunday. It was one of many rallies organized by Democrats across the nation to denounce Republican efforts to repeal President Obama’s health care law, sometimes called Obamacare or the Affordable Care Act.
Many people’s lives have not only improved but actually been saved by having comprehensive health care coverage, said Wes Luckey, who became the local program director for the Washington Health Benefit Exchange in southeast Washington in 2013 after working for health insurers.
Will the incoming administration cause the collapse of the health insurance market nationally as had happened in Washington state in the 1990s?
He described some of the Mid-Columbia residents he’s helped.
A man with a seizure disorder convulsed on his office floor because he could not afford coverage for medication before obtaining insurance because of the Affordable Care Act, he said. Another woman came in because she was giving half of her income to her son to purchase insulin for his diabetes because he was not eligible for low-cost coverage.
The Affordable Care Act ended the common practice of insurance companies putting a lifetime limit on benefits and ending coverage when sick patients reached it, he said. The act requires minimum services such as maternity care, mental health counseling and help for autistic children, as well as full coverage for basic preventive services like mammograms and colonoscopies.
Hospitals in Washington in the past wrote off $1 billion in charitable care for people who could not pay for their care. In the first year of the Affordable Care Act, patient care services increased 7.2 percent in the state and charity care decreased 34 percent, he said.
Luckey said Washington state has had experience with adopting and then repealing health care legislation.
I’m pretty anxious about the call to repeal.
In 1993, the state passed a law requiring most employers to provide health insurance and individuals to obtain insurance or pay a penalty. The law prohibited insurance companies from refusing coverage to people with a pre-existing medical condition.
The law was unpopular, and the state then dropped the individual and employer mandates. But it kept the ban on denying insurance for pre-existing conditions, and the individual insurance market went into a death spiral. It became impossible to buy individual insurance, Luckey said.
“Will the incoming administration cause the collapse of the health insurance market nationally as had happened in Washington state in the 1990s?” he asked.
Premiums under the Affordable Care Act have been challenging, said another speaker, Dannette Layne, an entrepreneur. But she has access to preventive care and knows that if she a serious health issue, she will have treatment.
“I’m pretty anxious about the call to repeal,” she said.
With new national health care insurance requirements, Brown, 35, now a truck driver, said he had received the second flu shot of his adult life. He now has a regular doctor, not a physician who knows him only as a patient who cannot afford to pay his bill.
Repealing Obamacare’s individual mandate and maintaining protections for people with pre-existing conditions are key elements of the House Republicans’ Better Way blueprint for health care.
Speakers urged those who attended the rally to write to their congressional representatives.
On Friday, Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., voted for the first step required to repeal Obamacare.
“Repealing Obamacare’s individual mandate and maintaining protections for people with pre-existing conditions are key elements of the House Republicans’ Better Way blueprint for health care,” he said.
He will be working with colleagues on timing for the repeal and a replacement to provide Americans with more choice, flexibility and lower costs, he said.
Earlier in the week, Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said repealing the Affordable Care Act would take health care away from more than 750,000 Washington residents and put it in the hands of special interests and Wall Street.
Repealing the act would give tax breaks to corporations and the wealthy, while raising taxes on millions of middle-class Americans, she said.
