Tri-City restaurant inspections through Jan. 6

Each week, the Tri-City Herald publishes results for restaurants that score 25 or more “red” points on their Benton-Franklin Health District inspections, triggering automatic revisits.
By law, all establishments selling food are subject to inspection, from full-service restaurants to coffee carts.
Establishments are rated on a state point system that’s based on the federal food code for the conditions in the restaurant at the time of the unannounced inspection. The point scale ranges up to 415 points.
Red points reflect more concerning issues requiring immediate inspection. An establishment receiving 25 or more red points on a routine inspection must be re-inspected. Blue points indicate situations that need to be fixed, but not immediately. Restaurants receiving 10 or more red points when re-inspected are inspected again.
Past restaurant inspections can be viewed at the health district’s website, bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
For questions or concerns regarding reports, call the health district at 509-560-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Domino’s Pizza, 101 S. Washington St., Kennewick, Jan. 3, routine (45 Red, 7 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; back hand sink not operational; room temperature storage; improper cold holding between 42 degrees and 45 degrees.
Espo’s Sports Bar & Grill, 107 Vista Way, Kennewick, Jan. 4, routine (25 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; food not in good condition; improper cold holding (above 45 degrees).
Maverick Gas and Grocery, 5505 Road 68, Pasco, Jan. 5, first follow-up from Oct. 24 routine (30 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; improper hot holding (below 130 degrees.)
Pizza King, 708 Tenth Ave., Pasco, Dec. 30, routine (20 Red, 7 Blue)
Notes: Person in charge not complying with food safety codes; improper produce washing; no digital thermometer.
Round Table Pizza, 3300 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 5, routine (25 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; hand sink removed without approval; improper produce washing.
Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, 4525 N. Road 68, Pasco, Jan. 6, routine (30 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Improper cooling and improper cold holding (between 42 degrees and 45 degrees.)
Shogun Teriyaki & Sushi, 760 Dalton, Richland, Dec. 29, first follow-up to Dec. 13 routine (25 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage; improper use of time as a control.
The Crazy Crab Pot, 131 Vista Way, Kennewick, Jan. 4, routine (25 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; improper use of hand sink; raw seafood above ready-to-eat foods.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Amendment XXI, 2525 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Richland, Jan. 5, routine (15 Red, 0 Blue)
Applebee’s, 5305 Road 68, Pasco, Jan. 5, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Bruchi’s Cheesteaks & Subs, 4803 Clemente Lane, Pasco, Jan. 5, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Cupcake’s Bakery & Deli, 2625 W. Bruneau Place, Kennewick, Jan. 4, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Dutch Bros Coffee, 4305 W. Clearwater, Kennewick, Jan. 4, routine (20 Red, 6 Blue)
El Porton, 1301 Aaron Drive, Richland, Dec. 29, second follow-up to Dec. 29 routine, (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Grand Central Coffee Station, 2205 W. Court St., Pasco, Dec. 30, routine (20 Red, 0 Blue)
Hanford High School - Basketball, 450 Hanford St., Richland, Jan. 6, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
J’s Asian Flaming Grill, 2632 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 4, routine (15 Red, 23 Blue)
Little Randy’s Diner, 104 W. First Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 3, routine (5 Red, 5 Blue)
Sun River Vintners, 9312 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 30, routine (10 Red, 5 Blue)
Tap & Barrel, 112 Keene Road, Richland, Dec. 30, routine (9 Red, 0 Blue)
Victorian Connection, 2531 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 4, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
Comments