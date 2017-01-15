Sunday snowflakes prelude to wintery mix, rain in Tri-City forecast

Snow lovers should enjoy Sunday’s light and fluffy snowfall in the Tri-Cities, as the forecast calls for a wintery mix followed by rain this week.
Temperatures will be gradually increasing from the 17 degrees forecast for Sunday. Highs are possible in the 20s on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the 30s on Tuesday and the 40s for Wednesday through the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Monday may start with more patchy freezing fog. A 30 percent chance of a wintery mix of snow and freezing rain is forecast after 5 p.m.
Rain is likely both Tuesday and Wednesday. Creeks may flood and streets may have standing water as storm drains are clogged with snow and ice.
Air quality in the Tri-Cities improved some Sunday in the Tri-Cities. Pollutants measured by the Benton Clean Air Agency put the air quality as “moderate” and not too far from “good.”
An air stagnation advisory issued by the weather service continues through Monday afternoon. An inversion is trapping pollutants near the ground.
Comments