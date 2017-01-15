Local

January 15, 2017 10:23 AM

MLK bell ringing ceremony is Monday at CBC

Tri-City Herald

The 26th annual Martin Luther King Jr. bell-ringing ceremony is at noon Monday at Columbia Basin College in Pasco.

The event begins at the King statue on campus and then moves inside the Gjerde Center.

The event includes the Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award — an honor given to a person from the Tri-Cities who created positive social change.

Other highlights include a keynote address from motivational speaker Jordan Chaney, a performance from the community choir and a reading from Miss Juneteenth Tasia Allen.

