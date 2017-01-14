Mid-Columbia agendas for Jan. 16-20

Jan. 17
Richland City Council, 7 p.m., pre-meeting, 7:30 p.m., regular session, 505 Swift Blvd.: electric vehicles, Duportail Bridge crossing of irrigation canal.
West Richland City Council, 7 p.m., 3801 W. Van Giesen St.: code revisions to authorize internet-based taxi services such as Uber.
Benton County Commission, canceled.
Kennewick City Council, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: recognize Kamiakin High School’s title-winning football team.
Pasco City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 525 N. Third Ave.: hold public hearing on Transportation Improvement Plan amendment; discuss a rezoning request for long-term dwellings in short-term occupancy buildings and a Basin Disposal Inc. rate increase.
Connell City Council, 6 p.m., 104 E. Adams St.: executive session (collective bargaining proposal by Teamsters union)
Benton City Council, 7 p.m., Benton City Community Center: dog tethering regulations.
Kennewick Irrigation District Board, 9 a.m., 2015 S. Ely St., Kennewick: agreement with state regarding Amon Storage Reservoir.
Jan. 18
Richland Arts Commission, 6 p.m., Richland Library, 955 Northgate Drive: 2016 Art Awards, elect officers, 2017 work plan.
Port of Benton Commission, 8:30 a.m., 3250 Port of Benton Blvd., Richland: election of commission officers, staff updates.
Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., 1016 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco: agenda not available.
Prosser School Board, 6 p.m., 1126 Meade Ave.: special meeting to pick a new school board member.
Kennewick School Board, 5:30 p.m. 1000 W. Fourth Ave.: board retreat.
Jan. 19
Tri-City Regional Hotel-Motel Commission, 9 a.m., 7130 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick: fund requests from Tri-City Water Follies, Blue Mountain Exchange, Triple Crown Sports, Three Rivers Lacrosse Club, See3Slam3-on-3 Basketball Tournament.
