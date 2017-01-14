Tri-Cities gets fresh dusting of snow

Snow flurries dusted the Tri-Cities Saturday morning, with continued reports of light snow falling in some areas as of late morning.
Air quality issues continued.
Benton Clean Air Agency reported air quality on Saturday morning at a level considered unhealthy for certain sensitive groups — pregnant women, kids, senior citizens and those with chronic illnesses such as asthma, diabetes and heart or lung disease.
They should limit time spent outdoors, according to state Department of Ecology air quality standards.
A strong ridge of high pressure over the Mid-Columbia may keep air stagnant and trap pollutants near the ground through Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Arctic air that has moved into the region likely will keep most people indoors.
Highs in the Tri-Cities are expected to be in the teens this weekend and lows are forecast at about 7 degrees Saturday and Sunday night.
A slight chance of more snow flurries is forecast for Saturday night and Sunday morning by the weather service.
Patchy freezing fog will persist as long as the air is stagnant.
The early forecast for Martin Luther King Jr. Day calls for a little warmer temperature, with snow and freezing rain after 10 p.m. into Tuesday morning.
The high Monday may be about 23 degrees in the Tri-Cities, warming to about 38 degrees on a rainy Tuesday.
