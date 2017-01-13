Trios Health gains new OB/GYN

Shumal Malepati joined Trios Health’s women’s services team practicing obstetrics and gynecology.
Dr. Malepati is accepting new patients at her practice at the Trios Care Center at 320 W 10th Ave., Kennewick.
Prior to joining Trios, Dr. Malepati worked as an OB/GYN for Prosser Memorial Hospital. Before that, she worked as a resident physician for Mount Sinai Hospital in Chicago.
Dr. Malepati attended Mamata Medical College in India, where she was awarded degrees in medicine and surgery. She completed her specialty training through the Mount Sinai Hospital Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency Program. She is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology.
