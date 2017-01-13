Dutch Bros Tri-Cities raises almost $7,000 for Humane Society

Dutch Bros Tri-Cities raised $6,928 to support the Benton-Franklin Humane Society in December.
“I think Ghandi said it best, ‘The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated,’ ” said Brad Barnes, Dutch Bros Pasco and Richland owner. “Our Dutch Bros family has much love for our furry friends.”
All Dutch Bros Tri-Cities locations donated $1 from each drink sold to support the Benton-Franklin Humane Society as they continue to raise awareness about the shelter, and benefits of adopting animals.
"We just want to thank the community for coming together to help us support the Benton-Franklin Humane Society," said Keith Whitford, Dutch Bros Kennewick owner. "We loved getting the opportunity to support our local animal shelter."
