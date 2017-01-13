Volunteers sought for TEDxRichland 2017, two information meetings planned

After a successful TEDxRichland 2016, an even bigger local TEDx is in the planning stages for this year.
Two information meetings are set in January for people interested in helping out with the conference aimed at sharing “ideas worth spreading.”
They’re at 12 p.m. on Jan. 17 at the Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive; and at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the Mid-Columbia Libraries branch at 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick.
People only need to attend one of the meetings.
“We’ll talk about what’s in the works for this year,” said Jess Stangeland, lead organizer and executive producer, adding that she’s looking for more organizers and volunteers.
TED is a nonprofit best known for TED Talks, which are succinct, innovative lectures on a wide variety of topics, from science to education to the arts. TED stands for technology, entertainment and design.
Many of the talks take place during the annual TED conference in Vancouver and are then posted online, attracting millions of views.
TEDx conferences are local, self-organized events “that bring people together to share a TED-like experience.”
TEDxRichland 2016 — which was the Tri-Cities’ first-ever TEDx event — was held last September at the Uptown Theatre in Richland.
This year’s event will keep the name TEDxRichland, although it may be held in one of the other cities, Stangeland said.
A date hasn’t yet been set but Stangeland is aiming for September or October.
TED rules limited the in-person audience at TEDxRichland 2016 to 100 people. However, Stangeland is attending TEDFest in New York this spring, and that means she’ll be able to apply to have a bigger audience for TEDxRichland 2017.
Stangeland said she’s excited to get the ball rolling on this year’s local TEDx.
The 2016 conference was a great success, she said.
It included 11 live talks, plus three pre-recorded TED videos, a performance by The Rude Mechanicals theater company, an art exhibition and more.
The theme was “Invisible Adversity,” with all the talks relating to that topic.
Justin Jones, one of the speakers, told the Herald last fall that TEDxRichland 2016, “was absolutely amazing for a first-year event. The level of professionalism they were able to bring was great.”
Fellow speaker Adam Brault also praised Stangeland and her crew after last year’s TEDx, saying they “hit it out of the park.”
Stangeland said she hoped to inspire with TEDxRichland 2016 — and that seemed to happen.
“A lot of wonderful connections were made. One of my favorite stories to tell is that Tri-Writers came out of it,” she said.
The writing group grew out of a talk by Kimberly Kessler.
The live talks by Kessler, Jones, Brault and the other TEDxRichland 2016 speakers are available on YouTube and posted on TEDxRichland’s Facebook page.
Stangeland plans to start a Kickstarter campaign to help cover expenses for her TEDFest trip. Watch the TEDxRichland Facebook page for updates.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
Comments