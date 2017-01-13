Mariners Caravan visits Tri-Cities

Susan Gonzalez, of Kennewick, holds her son Daniel Martinez, who was born on Jan. 12, daughter Kandee Martinez, 11 months, and son Andrew Martinez, 2, as they talk with members of the Mariners Caravan
They were visited, from left, Mariner Moose, pitcher Dan Altavilla, Southridge High School graduate Shawn O'Malley and broadcaster Rick Rizzs on Friday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
In three weeks, the Caravan will visit 24 communities across the Pacific Northwest.
See a video at www.tricityhearld.com/video .
