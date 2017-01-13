Kennewick man’s attempt to pass ends in collision

An Okanogan man was hurt during a failed attempt to pass a car on Highway 124, about 7 miles east of Burbank on Thursday.
Roberto J. Campos, 56, of Kennewick, was driving a 1994 Dodge Dakota pickup west and reportedly tried to pass a car in a no-passing zone.
The pickup collided with a 2003 Ford Taurus going the opposite direction at 5:30 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.
Carlo L. Perez, 31, of Omak, was driving the Ford and had two passengers. One passenger, Jesse J. Ytuarte, 34, of Okanogan, was treated at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.
The WSP ticketed Campos for second-degree negligent driving.
