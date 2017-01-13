Kennewick man’s attempt to pass ends in collision

1:14 West Richland man shreds Badger Mountain Pause

1:21 Vacant Kennewick building collapses from weight of snow and ice buildup

0:44 Snow scenes from the Herald balcony

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

0:18 Plowing snow in a Boise parking lot with a table

1:14 Grand opening ceremony of Educational Service District 123 Professional Development Center expansion in Pasco

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

0:47 GNC Robbery

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies