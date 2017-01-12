Meals on Wheels menu for Jan. 17-20

▪ Monday — Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday
▪ Tuesday — Green chili chicken, Spanish rice, fiesta blend vegetables, cornbread, Mandarin oranges.
▪ Wednesday — Beef stroganoff, seasoned egg noodles, Harvard beets, peaches, oatmeal raisin cookie.
▪ Thursday — Pork roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, frosted carrot cake.
▪ Friday — Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes with gravy, Italian vegetables, wheat roll, ice cream.
Call for reservations the day before between 9 a.m. and noon: Richland, 509-943-0779; Kennewick, 509-585-4241; Pasco, 509-543-5706; Benton City, 509-588-3094; Prosser, 509-786-1148; Connell, 509-234-0766.
For more information, go to seniorliferesources.org.
