Tri-City students nominated for U.S. military academies

Rep. Dan Newhouse nominated eight students from the Tri-Cities for consideration to attend U.S. military academies.
The nominations followed an interview process that included Rep. Newhouse’s military academy advisory board, and the final determination for admittance will be made by the respective academies.
The honor of attending a service academy comes with the obligation and commitment to serve in the military for a minimum of five years after graduation.
U.S. Military Academy at West Point nominees
▪ Christian Gardner-Domingos of Pasco. Gardner-Domingos is a senior at Southridge High School in Kennewick and is the son of Chad E. Gardner and Cherie Lynne Domingos.
▪ Clayton Porcaro of Richland. Porcaro is a senior at Hanford High School in Richland and is the son of Paul and Melissa Porcaro.
▪ Felix Trevino of Kennewick. Trevino is a senior at Southridge High School and is the son of Roger Trevino and Amy Rieck.
U.S. Naval Academy nominees
▪ Matthew Brink of West Richland. Brink is a senior at Hanford High School and is the son of Frederick and Monika Brink.
▪ Chloe McBurney of Richland. McBurney is a senior at Richland High School and is the daughter of David and Melissa McBurney.
▪ Clayton Porcaro of Richland. Porcaro is a senior at Hanford High School and is the son of Paul and Melissa Porcaro.
▪ Leah Snyder of Richland. Snyder is a senior at Delta High School in Richland and is the daughter of Roger and Leslie Snyder.
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy nominee
▪ Tristan Barnett of Kennewick. Barnett is a senior at Kamiakin High School in Kennewick and is the son of Mikal and Katheryn Barnett.
U.S. Air Force Academy nominees
▪ Clayton Porcaro of Richland. Porcaro is a senior at Hanford High School and is the son of Paul and Melissa Porcaro.
▪ Lakota Wills of Richland. Wills is a senior at Richland High School and is the son of Jerrell Wills and Jamie Thompson.
Comments