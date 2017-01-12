Tri-Cities Food Bank opens West Richland branch

The Tri-Cities Food Bank opened its fourth branch Thursday in West Richland.
The new food bank operates from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon, Saturdays. It is at 4096 W. Van Giesen St. in the former Paradise Tanning Salon.
The food bank sought a West Richland location after it realized it was serving many West Richland residents at its Richland branch. It leased the tanning salon for six months and will seek a permanent spot if demand warrants it, according to Bill Kitchen, executive director.
