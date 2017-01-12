Kids sledding at Badger Mountain Community Park in Richland

Linda Nicol sent in this video of her kids, ages 2 and 4, sledding at Badger Mountain Community Park in Richland.
Crime

GNC Robbery

A robber remains at large after holding up a GNC, a nutritional supplement store at 2879 W. Kennewick Ave shortly before noon. Kennewick Police are actively looking for the suspect described as a young white male.

Local

Hank Sauer reads Polar Express

For over thirty years Hank Sauer has been reading The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg, across the Tri-Cities. During the holiday season he travels to schools, homes, and even a restaurant or two to share the story and the jingle of the silver bells from Santa's sleigh.

Local

A holiday surprise for students from U.S. Cellular

Local representatives with U.S. Cellular stopped by Kiona-Benton Elementary School as part of it's Future of Good program to surprise students with holiday presents. The campaign champions and invests in youths who are doing good in their community. For more information see www.thefutureofgood.com.

Local

2016 Lampson Cable Bridge Run

Participants braved single digit temperatures for the annual Lampson Cable Bridge Run through Kennewick and Pasco on Saturday morning. The 38th annual race featured a 1 Mile, a 5K or 10K crossing over the Columbia River and ending at the Lampson warehouse in Pasco with hot Dr. Pepper.

Local

Christmas nativity tradition continues at Hillspring Church

The annual Living Nativity at Hillspring Church begins Monday December 19th and continues through Friday December 23 at the church in Richland. The journey begins with a modern retelling inside the church and travels outside as the Christmas story concludes outside around the manger.

Pasco Police Shooting

Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies Wednesday during the coroners inquest into the death of Antonio Zambrano-Montes in February of 2015. Wright was one of three officers at the scene who fired upon Zambrano-Montes when he wouldn’t stop throwing large rocks in a busy intersection.

Local

Living Christmas Tree

The living Christmas tree choir performs "The Night That Christ Was Born," on Saturday during the Christmas Alive event at the First Baptist Church in Richland. Over 40 singers crowded the 22 ft tall tree for the church's 27th annual concert.

