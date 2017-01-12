Local

West Richland driver crashes entering I-182 at Queensgate

By Bill Stevenson

Daniel A. Roberts allegedly wasn’t paying attention while driving and rolled his pickup.

Roberts, 33, of West Richland, was driving a white 2001 Dodge Dakota, using the on-ramp at Queensgate to enter I-182 at midnight on Thursday, when he lost control and rolled the pickup sideways. The vehicles stopped rolling on its top in the median, according to the Washington State Patrol.

He was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center for treatment to his injuries.

The WSP reports the cause of the crash was driver inattention and issued Roberts a ticket for second-degree negligent driving.

