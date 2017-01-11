Prevent Homeless Pets close to fundraising goal with few days left

The local nonprofit Prevent Homeless Pets is close to its goal of raising $18,000 by Jan. 15 through its Stitch in Time campaign.
The group had about $13,000, as of Monday.
Donations through the campaign are matched to help cover equipment maintenance and recurring expenses, such as rent and utilities. The Benton City-based group provides low-cost spay and neuter services for dogs and cats, and recently treated its 25,000th animal.
To learn more about the group or to donate, go to preventhomelesspets.org.
Checks can be mailed to 812 Della Ave., Benton City, WA 99320.
