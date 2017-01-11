Finding Home: Can we just talk about the weather, y’all?

As a native Dakotan, weather talk comes naturally to me. In those two still largely rural, heavily agricultural states, many folks come directly from small towns or farms, or are only a step or two removed from those roots. And the weather tends to be, um, in your face. Especially in winter. So we talk about the weather as if our livelihoods still depended on it.
This goes beyond mere temperature and whether there’s precipitation on the horizon. It extends to why things are happening or not happening, what trends are at play, cold fronts, warm fronts, occluded fronts. Barometric pressure gradients. The jet stream. Canadian air masses. The prevailing westerlies.
Dakotans think of themselves as especially friendly. I’m not sure they’re really more friendly than anyone else, but they do have an advantage. Whenever they meet someone new, there’s a built-in basis for a quick bond. They can always talk about the weather.
We Run Hot and Cold
There’s another reason my partner Denice and I are above-average-aware of the weather. That’s because I’m a Dakotan who can tolerate and negotiate cold, snow, even blizzards — but I’m none too fond of the hot and humid. And she’s a southern Kansan who basks in heat, but starts reaching for a sweater whenever the temperature dips below, say, 75.
As a result, when we began contemplating a move, we aimed for a fairly narrow climate profile. Hot: OK, so long a it’s not too hot and not too humid. Cold: OK, so long as it’s not too cold, not too snowy and doesn’t last too long. Wichita was fine, but we hoped to lop some extremes off both ends, if we could.
When the Tri-Cities came onto our radar, the promised climate was a definite draw. We like this place, the scenery, the access to many spectacular, fun places just minutes or a few hours away. The weather — as it was described to us (by everyone) — seemed to complete the picture.
“It never rains here.” “We get 7 inches of precipitation all year.” “It almost never snows and when it does it’s gone in a day.” “300 days of sunshine.” “Super hot, almost unbearable, in the summer.” “Are you prepared for the hot summers?” “No hail or nasty thunderstorms or tornadoes.”
This Year — Not So Much
We arrived in town last May. So you know what’s coming.
It rained throughout the summer.
It got hot a few times, but was mostly just about perfect.
It’s been snowing since, what, September? OK, late November. Still ... the snow hasn’t exactly been disappearing in a day.
There was even a tornado, for Pete’s sake.
We’re wondering whether we’ve been sucked into a big bait-and-switch.
Mostly, of course, we’re kidding. We understand that weather can vary in any given year. Some years will have more rain. Some may have more than one snow (but weeks of snow?). Maybe even a tornado (especially since it would hardly have registered on the Kansas tornado scale). Or a mostly temperate summer.
The Jury’s Out
But all in one year? Let’s just say the jury’s still out in our household about the stories y’all tell newcomers about the local weather. We’ll be paying attention and keeping tabs during 2017.
Meanwhile, we’re glad we packed our snow shovels (we nearly pitched them on the Goodwill pile). And in any event, we’ve had plenty to talk about with all the new folks we’ve met.
Randy Bradbury moved in 2016 to the Tri-Cities from Wichita, Kan., with his partner, Denice Bruce. Bruce works in communications for the Environmental and Molecular Science Lab at PNNL. Bradbury is communication manager for the Washington Department of Ecology Nuclear Waste Program. This is another in an occasional series.
