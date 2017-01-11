Interstate 82 opens after 15 vehicle pileup cleared from road

Interstate 82 opened at 10:30 a.m. for traffic heading to Oregon and traffic going toward the Tri-Cities will resume at noon.
A combination of blinding snow in high winds and a 15 vehicle pileup led to closing the interstate on Tuesday night, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson.
Five semi-trucks and about 10 cars, including a WSP patrol car, were involved in a series of collisions on I-82 near Coffin Road, a little more than halfway to the Oregon border from Kennewick.
The trooper received minor injuries and remained at the scene to help, said Thorson. One person was injured and taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.
More information about the pileup is being gathered for release. Thorson said the WSP has been extremely busy with numerous collisions, crashes and severe road conditions.
“It was such an overload we were struggling to keep up with everything,” he said.
Highway 24 is closed from milepost 14 near Sun Targets Road to the intersection with Highway 240 at milepost 38, near the Hanford gate, because of gusting winds blowing snow and creating dangerous drifts on the road, according to Washington State Department of Transportation.
“There is no estimated time to open,” said WSDOT at 9:41 a.m.
Highway 241 was still closed from Independence Road at milepost 12 to the intersection with Highway 24 at milepost 25 because of high winds and snow drifts. WSDOT said crews are monitoring the weather and waiting to clear the road.
“It is estimated that SR-241 will not open today,” said WSDOT on Wednesday.
