Tri-City workers weathering winter storms; arctic blast on its way

Tri-City residents could wake up to another 3 inches of snow on the ground Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service predicted an 80 percent chance of snow overnight with 1 to 3 inches of new accumulation. Some additional snow could fall until 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Kennewick, Pasco and Richland school districts that already announced Tuesday they would be closed on Wednesday. Check the full list of school delays and closures at bit.ly/snowdelays.
Meals on Wheels and the Tri-Cities Food Bank branches planned to be closed on Wednesday. Non-essential Pacific Northwest National Laboratory employees were told to delay arriving at work until 10 a.m. For a list of current closures visit bit.ly/TriCityclosures.
Tuesday’s snowstorm forced Interstate 82 to close between Richland and the Oregon border because of drifting and blowing snow. That forced residents in the Badger Canyon and Rancho Reata areas to find alternative routes home. It had not reopened by press time.
Temperatures will turn colder Wednesday as arctic air moves into the Columbia Basin. The low Wednesday night could be just below zero and about the same Thursday night in the Tri-Cities.
The high could drop from about 19 on Wednesday night to just 12 on Thursday, according to the weather service.
Highs are not expected to be back into the 20s until the weekend and the 30s on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
No more snow is forecast for the Tri-Cities after Wednesday morning through the weekend, with the exception of a slight chance of snow Sunday night, according to the weather service.
19 and –1 highs, lows forecast for Wednesday
12 and 0 highs, lows forecast for Thursday
14 and 8 highs, lows forecast for Friday
Snowy and icy roads closed schools, businesses and even city halls on Tuesday and caused countless wrecks and cars to spin off roadways. No serious injuries were initially reported in the region.
A multi-vehicle pileup involving at least one semi with a tanker trailer was reported Tuesday afternoon on the Washington side of the Columbia River bridge near Umatilla, forcing lane closures. More details were not immediately available.
Despite the treacherous conditions many workers were still pushing through with their duties. Mail was getting delivered. Garbage collected.
Pasco and Richland officials said they are bringing in additional help to try and clear the streets.
Richland officials said they are using backhoes to clear cul-de-sacs and side roads and plows to clean arterials and collector streets.
Pasco’s public works employees are working around the clock to try and clear snow from clogged streets. They planned to focus on cleaning arterials and secondary streets, and move on to collector streets.
The mail carriers delivering to the 90 routes in Kennewick, Pasco and Burbank are trying to reach mailboxes, many of them buried by snow piles or drifts. Ina Beutler, the Pasco Post Office’s acting postmaster, and Clerk Keryl Bosley asked people to clear the area in front the mailboxes.
“They have to be able to pull up and pull away safely,” Beutler said. “They can’t back up. ... They have no weight. If they lose their forward momentum, they tend to get stuck.”
“We had carriers out until 8 p.m. last night. We advise our carriers to do the best that they can. ... We’re trying to make every delivery that we can as long as it’s a safe access,” she said.
Beutler has worked 19 years for the post office and said this is the worst winter she can remember.
“Typically it snows and melts. It’s just not melting and it just keeps snowing,” she said. “All of our carriers have winter gear. Supervisors are driving around assisting carriers that are stuck. We are trying to over staff as well.”
Mail trucks are moving slowly because they are using chains and can only go 20 mph.
“We want them to realize that there is a reason they are driving slowly,” Beutler said. “We did have an accident-free day yesterday.”
The weather is also hampering newspaper deliveries, said Karen Walker, the Tri-City Herald’s home delivery manager. Some carriers were still trying to deliver newspapers at 10 a.m.
“We appreciate customers’ patience during this time,” she said. “We’re trying to do the best that we can.”
For others the snow is a boon to their business.
Jerry Lindenburger with the landscaping company Rite Choice Property Maintenance is supplementing his income during the slow season by shoveling snow.
While he is paid to clear walkways and lots, Lindenburger said, “Shoveling snow is not my favorite thing to do.”
Waste Management’s trucks are continuing collecting trash throughout Kennewick and Benton County.
Jackie Lang, the public affairs manager for Washington, said the company’s focus is making sure the drivers and the community are safe.
“Generally customers should expect delays across our service area,” she said. “We are taking a slow and steady pace. If conditions deteriorate further, the hilly areas will be the first ones to be impacted.
The company’s website, WMNorthwest.com, will list any cancellations and the instructions for when the garbage would be collected.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
