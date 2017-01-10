First taphouse in Tri-Cities has new owners, old charm

The former McKay’s taphouse in Richland is now Tommy’s Tap House and Bistro, but the new owners, Christina and Joey Chacon, promise to retain the comfortable family vibe of the region’s first taphouse.
The Chacons bought the Richland business from founder Dave McKay late last year and made their debut Jan. 1. McKay opened the taphouse in 2012 as a branch of the original Bellingham McKay’s Taphouse. The Richland outpost was the first taphouse for the Tri-Cities and Eastern Washington.
The new owners are health care professionals looking for the right opportunity to own a business. Joey Chacon is a case manager and his wife, Christina Chacon, is a nurse practitioner. They were fans of McKay’s when the chance to buy it arose.
The couple continue with their professional careers while operating Tommy’s on the side. They are aided by a staff of 10 full- and part-time employees.
“When I went for my MBA, I decided I was going to give my entrepreneurial spirit a try when the right opportunity came along,” said Joey Chacon.
The Chacons were able to finance the deal with a combination of personal savings and a traditional bank loan.
Other than changing the name, Tommy’s retains its original look and feel.
One week into the venture, Joey Chacon said he and his wife are thrilled to own their own business.
“It feels great,” he said. “We’ve had it for a week. It’s been a lot to learn, but it’s been a fun week.”
Other than changing the name, Tommy's retains its original look and feel. The couple re-branded it to honor Christina Chacon's late father, who died six years ago.
Chacon said “Tommy’s” suits the English-Irish feel the couple wants to keep.
Tommy’s has 51 microbrews on tap and offers a full menu of bar fare as well as soups, salads, entrees and more.
Tommy’s is at 1312 Lee Blvd., Richland. Business hours are from 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday to Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Fans can follow Tommy’s on Facebook and on Twitter @TommysTapHouse.
Third location for Dickey’s Barbecue pit
The newest edition of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit opens in March at 6627 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Formed in 1941 in Texas, the franchise-based company opens about a dozen new restaurants a month and is one of the fastest-growing restaurant concepts in the U.S., according to Restaurant News, an industry publication.
Dickey’s announced plans to expand into Washington in 2013 and has locations in Kennewick and Richland.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
