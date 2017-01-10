Benton County interim treasurer plans to run for office in November

Kirsten Yniguez is heading the Benton County Treasurer’s Office while the local Republican Party gathers applications from people interested in the post vacated by Duane Davidson.
She is a 10-year veteran of the department.
The Benton County Commission approved the temporary assignment at its meeting Tuesday.
Davidson, Benton County’s now-former treasurer, is the Washington State Treasurer. He is the first Tri-Citian elected to a statewide executive office.
Davidson resigned his county post, leaving a vacancy to be filled by appointment. Under state law, the local political party of the former office holder nominates candidates and the elected board of commission picks a new official.
Yniguez will oversee the operation while the process unfolds. She hopes to be appointed to the job and then elected to the position this fall.
The Benton County Republican Party is accepting applications from candidates through Friday. The party will forward a list of three to the county commission, which will appoint a treasurer to serve until the November general election.
Yniguez is a Tri-City native. She graduated from Richland High School and Columbia Basin College before pursuing a degree in criminal justice at Eastern Washington University. She and her husband have two daughters.
Benton County residents interested in being appointed to the post should send letters of interest and qualifications to BCRP Nominating Committee, 3101 W. Canyon Lakes Drive, Kennewick, WA 99337.
The committee will review applications when it meets Feb. 2.
Davidson recommended the commission appoint Yniguez, if temporarily, citing her experience in tax collections and foreclosures. The departing treasurer credits her with helping spearhead the county’s foreclosure avoidance program.
Benton County pioneered a program to help delinquent property tax payers avoid foreclosure by working out payment plans.
Davidson said having an interim treasurer will help insure the office’s transition to a new software system proceeds smoothly.
The treasurer operates offices at the county courthouse in Prosser and in Kennewick at the county’s Canal Drive annex. The treasurer’s office oversees tax and revenue for the county and serves as the bank for the county as well as some local jurisdictions such as school districts.
▪ In related business Tuesday, the county commission agreed to start a process to appoint a new Benton County District Court judge to replace Joe Burrowes, who was elected to the superior court bench.
A nonpartisan committee will solicit applications and present them to the commission for a final decision. the commission briefly considered, then rejected, not filling the post. Details will be announced.
