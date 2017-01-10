Interstate 82 closed Tri-Cities to Oregon border

Interstate 82 is closed between exit 102 and the Oregon state line.
Vehicles are not allowed from the interchange Interstate 182/Highway 12 interchange with Interstate 82 near Badger Mountain, and the Oregon state line at the Port of Plymouth on the Columbia River.
The Washington State Department of Transportation closed the interstate for safety because of blowing snow reducing visibility and creating snow drifts on the road.
Snow continues to fall in the area with the temperatures in the low to mid-20s, according to WSDOT.
Comments