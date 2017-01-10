Video: Snow brings rare chance to shred Badger Mountain

Nathan Robertson was returning from a business appointment when he caught a look at sun shining on snow drifting down Badger Mountain.
The West Richland businessman knew what he had to do next. The lifelong snowboarder rang up his friend, Colton Watt and said, “We have to go. We have to drive Badger Mountain.”
The two men gathered their snowboarding gear, a GoPro camera and a drone, and headed to the top of Badger. The result is an epic video of the men shredding their way down deep snow drifts in the Tri-Cities backyard.
“I saw the line, and I stuck to the line of snow that was trailing down the mountain,” he said.
The video has been widely viewed on Robertson’s Facebook page, Vimeo and other media outlets.
Friends of Badger Mountain, which manages the trail up the county-owned mountain, wasn’t alerted to Robertson’s plans, but it isn’t frowning on what he and Watt accomplished.
Sharon Grant, a member of the board, called the video fascinating and said the nonprofit welcomes the spectacular minute-long footage. Friends encourages hikers to stay on the trail, but Grant stopped short of asking future visitors to leave their winter equipment at home.
Instead, she asked Badger Mountain visitors to do their best to honor the natural habitat and avoid damaging it.
“I’m an outdoor person. I love that people get out there and push themselves,” she said.
Robertson owns Spotted Fox Northwest, a Tri-City coupon service, and Up Sky-Marketing, a drone videography business. He is a certified drone operator.
