2 adults, infant hurt in on-ramp collision Monday

A 1-year-old and two adults were hurt when a car changing highways lost control and struck their car while parked on the on-ramp Monday.
Kayleen M. Rice, 29, of Richland, parked her blue 2003 Toyota Camry on the shoulder of the ramp leading eastbound traffic from Interstate 182 to Highway 240.
Jeffrey C. Powers, 50, of Kennewick, was driving a blue 2007 Toyota Yaris and lost control on the ramp and collided with the Camry at 6 p.m.
Rice and her passengers, Stephanie L. Nave, 25, of Walla Walla, and a 1-year-old girl from Walla Walla, were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. They were treated and released, according to spokesman Jim Hall.
The WSP said the cause of the collision remains under investigation and no tickets were issued.
