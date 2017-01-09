Kamiakin grad dies days before starting WSU classes in Pullman

A Kamiakin grad who delayed leaving the Tri-Cities after graduation to remain close to his ill father has died just days before heading to college in Pullman.
Justin Elzinga, 20, died unexpectedly Thursday of an apparent brain aneurysm.
He was described as a good friend, brother and son.
“He was just a great kid,” said Charmine Faulkner, a family friend. “He helped move my 96-year-old grandmother. ... He was just fun to be around. He always jumped at the chance to help my daughter move whenever she changed apartments in Pullman.”
He postponed leaving the Tri-Cities after graduating from Kamiakin High School in 2015 when his father, Jeff, was diagnosed with a brain tumor. He said he couldn’t leave him, and attended classes at the Washington State University Tri-Cities campus, Faulkner said.
Elzinga planned to start classes at WSU’s Pullman campus on Monday.
Last week, he began acting odd, Faulkner said. When his father asked him if he was all right, Elzinga said he was fine. The next time his father checked on him, he was unresponsive.
He was rushed to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick, taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland and then flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Faulkner said a team was waiting when he arrived, but tests showed blood had stopped flowing to his brain.
“Everyone who knew him knows he was an amazing young man and he will forever be missed,” she said.
He was a friend to a lot of families and had an open invitation to come to Faulkner’s home. “He had a lot of second moms,” she said.
As a Kamiakin student, he participated in baseball and participated in RUN KANO, a school spirit club.
Support flooded in as the news of his death spread.
One of the first was the family of Cooper Ellison, a fellow Kamiakin student who died last fall after an all-terrain vehicle accident.
“Justin graduated with their daughter,” said Faulkner, who set up a GoFundMe account to help pay medical and funeral costs.
Just over $13,000 was raised in two days. Any additional money will be put into a scholarship fund, she said.
Faulkner wasn’t surprised by the support.
“The Tri-Cities is awesome,” she said.
He is survived by his parents, Jeff and Becky, and half-brother Cody Beenken.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home is in charge of his service on Friday.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
