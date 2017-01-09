Pasco ‘pizza police’ deliver to people in need

Several people out in the weekend snowstorm braving freezing temperatures in Pasco were helped by the “pizza police.”
“A very generous friend” of the police department donated Little Caesars Pizza gift cards and coupons for 10 pizzas and six orders of breadsticks for people in need.
And Pasco officers on the beat Saturday night had no trouble filling that order.
“Their reaction was pretty amazing,” said Officer Travis Park. “We are usually there to give out tickets and uphold the law. It is so nice to just make someone’s day. They were hungry and we had something to give other than just talk to them.”
This is the first time Pasco police handed out pizzas, said Sgt. Brad Gregory. In the past, officers have given donated clothes or bottles of water to needy individuals.
“In the midst of a nasty winter storm, we encountered a few people tonight on the streets of Pasco that we were able to share a hot meal with,” Park said on Facebook.
A homeless man named Robert, who lives in some bushes near downtown Pasco, received some hot pizza and breadsticks.
Two men waiting for a bus near the Pasco Farmers Market said they were grateful for the food and the “unusual” contact with officers.
Officer Paul Cavazos was driving through the snowy night when he spotted Bobby walking home. He said the man hadn’t eaten all day.
“I am surprised at everyone’s reaction,” said Park. “It really did make a difference with the people it helped.”
Bill Stevenson: 509-582-1481, @TriCityHerald
