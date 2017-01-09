Tri-City lawmakers focus on jobs, broadband, tax reform

The 2017 Washington Legislature kicked off with plenty of pomp and circumstance Monday as the governor and newly elected — and re-elected — officials took the oath of office.
Today, lawmakers get down to business. Passing a 2017-19 budget and complying with the McCleary decision on school funding are the big questions before the Legislature, but members of the Mid-Columbia delegation say they have other goals they hope to advance in the coming months.
Here’s what local lawmakers are pursuing during the session:
8th Legislative District
Sen. Sharon Brown, R-Kennewick
(Committees: Vice chair, Senate Ways and Means, deputy leader, Senate Majority Caucus, Energy, Environment and Telecommunications, Agriculture, Water, Trade and Economic Development.)
Brown, arguably the region’s biggest voice in Olympia, said she’s proud the prior budget added $4.6 billion to school budgets.
As the Legislature works to finally solve the McCleary challenge, she said she wants systemic reform in the education system to prevent another legal challenge in the future. The Majority Caucus Committee has not introduced legislation but is working on it.
“You don’t want to end up in this situation again,” she said.
Beyond McCleary, her priority is creating a better business climate to support jobs. She will introduce legislation to clear up redundancies and inter-agency confusion. She also plans to introduce a bill to encourage small-scale modular nuclear reactor technology in Washington.
Rep. Brad Klippert, R-Kennewick
(Committees: Judiciary, Public Safety, Early Learning and Human Services, Joint Committee for Veteran and Military Affairs)
Public safety is the top priority for Klippert, a Benton County sheriff’s deputy and Washington State Guard commander. Klippert agreed to sponsor several bills advanced by the Washington Attorney General’s office, including one holding scammers who prey on vulnerable adults more accountable.
He is interested in strengthening DUI laws and will sponsor a bill to fund hotlines where students may anonymously report potential threats to student safety.
Rep. Larry Haler, R-Richland
(Committees: Appropriations, Higher Education, Judiciary)
Haler was not immediately available to discuss his priorities for the session. On his website and in previous interviews, Haler said his focus is on economic growth, reducing regulations, health care reform, educational flexibility and election reform.
Last fall, he told the Herald he favors a constitutional amendment to devote 50 percent of the state’s budget to K-12 education. Education currently consumes 47 percent, but is expected to to reach 50 percent in the 2017 session. He also expressed support for limiting student testing to the beginning and end of the school year and to developing charter schools.
He also wants to push for an education center at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) to promote STEM education.
Ninth Legislative District
Rep. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy
(Committees: Capital Budget and Environment)
Dye, a Garfield County farmer, is entering her sophomore year ready to advance her top priority: Bringing broadband to rural communities.
She is putting the finishing touches on a bill to allow port districts to aggregate their markets and contract with retail telecommunications firms to bring in broadband. The contract approach will give providers the certainty that investing in rural areas will pay ff in the long run.
She cites the Port of Whitman’s efforts to bring broadband to Pullman as an example of how broadband can attract business and jobs.
16th Legislative District
Rep. Terry Nealey, R-Dayton
(Committees: Finance and Appropriations)
Nealey plans to introduce legislation to reform the Washington Public Records Act, which requires public agencies to release most documents on request to the public. Nealey said his goal is to cut down on abusive requests and not to reduce access to public information.
He will also advance a bill to enable Washington to collect sales tax on Internet purchases, which could bring an estimated $170 million in new revenue to the state in the coming biennium. He is also preparing a bill to simplify tax reforms.
Rep. Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser
(Committees: Business & Financial Services, Commerce and Gaming, Community Development and Housing and Tribal Affairs)
The newly elected representative and former Prosser School Board member is thrilled to be assigned to committees that align with his experience in business and insurance. “I really feel in tune on all of those committees,” he said.
Jenkin will spend his freshman session in listening and learning mode. While he does not intend to advance his own bills, he wants to fulfill his campaign promise to work on reforming taxation on small business.
As the session got started, Jenkin already had the opportunity to sit next to Washington Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary Wu at a luncheon at the Temple of Justice and later attended an inaugural reception at the governor’s mansion. He also was tapped to escort Washington State Treasurer-elect Duane Davidson of Kennewick to Monday’s swearing-in ceremonies.
“It’s very enlightening and humbling,” he said.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
