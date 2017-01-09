Week in photos January 8-14, 2017

January 9, 2017 - The Mid-Columbia chapter of the American Red Cross has several couples who serve together as volunteers. From left are: Fred and Donna Woodcock, Shannon and Bob Lewis and Wiley and Melodie Witherspoon.
January 8, 2017 - Friends Fernando Montanos, right, and Hector Montanos spend Saturday morning ice fishing on the partially frozen section of the Snake River in Burbank. Local safety officials advise that any ice in the Tri-City area is still considered unsafe for people to walk on.
January 8, 2017 - Third-grade student Mariana Zacarias plays with blocks Friday during recess.
January 8, 2017 - Mitchell McKey, 15 of Pasco, snowboards holding onto a rope as he is pulled by a family member driving a Jeep and followed by dogs Beethoven, left, and Dojo Saturday in the parking lot of the Columbia Park boat docks.
January 8, 2017 - Columbia Basin College’s Zoey Garcia (22 white) and Sabin Keo (5) fight Wenatchee Valley’s Devenee Villareal (5) for a rebound Saturday during an NWAC East game in Pasco. CBC won 76-73.
