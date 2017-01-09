Snow scenes from the Herald balcony

This 30-second PSA from the Washington Pattern Jury Instruction (WPI) in partnership with BJA Public Trust and Confidence Committee emphasizes the importance of jury duty describing it as a right and a "chance to have your voice heard."
Kadlec's auxiliary group presented a gift of $260,000 to the Richland hospital. The gift is possible because of the work by volunteers through personal donations, proceeds from the Kadlec gift shop and other fundraisers.
For over thirty years Hank Sauer has been reading The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg, across the Tri-Cities. During the holiday season he travels to schools, homes, and even a restaurant or two to share the story and the jingle of the silver bells from Santa's sleigh.
Local representatives with U.S. Cellular stopped by Kiona-Benton Elementary School as part of it's Future of Good program to surprise students with holiday presents. The campaign champions and invests in youths who are doing good in their community. For more information see www.thefutureofgood.com.
The annual Living Nativity at Hillspring Church begins Monday December 19th and continues through Friday December 23 at the church in Richland. The journey begins with a modern retelling inside the church and travels outside as the Christmas story concludes outside around the manger.
Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies Wednesday during the coroners inquest into the death of Antonio Zambrano-Montes in February of 2015. Wright was one of three officers at the scene who fired upon Zambrano-Montes when he wouldn’t stop throwing large rocks in a busy intersection.
The living Christmas tree choir performs "The Night That Christ Was Born," on Saturday during the Christmas Alive event at the First Baptist Church in Richland. Over 40 singers crowded the 22 ft tall tree for the church's 27th annual concert.
Hanford Vit Plant employees present thousands of toys and $29,000 to Toys for Tots in preparation for the holiday season. The Tri-Cities branch of the national program helps about 6,000 local children.
Fourth grade students at Edison Elementary School perform "I Love the Snow!" during the Kennewick school's annual Winter Program. Many schools with the Kennewick School District will host holiday concerts and assemblies through Dec. 20.