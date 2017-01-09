Road conditions may have caused collision near Prosser

0:31 Public service announcement encourages jury service to bring justice Pause

1:16 Attic fire damages Kennewick home in 4500 block of West 20th Avenue

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate brings Penn State, USC fans together

1:55 'Bright Lights' gives revealing insight to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' relationship

1:38 Save these rare pigs by eating them

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?