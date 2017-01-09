Road conditions may have caused collision near Prosser

Weather conditions may have contributed to a pair of cars colliding on Interstate 82 near Prosser on Sunday.
At nearly 4 p.m. at the city limits, Remedios S. Sanchez, 37, of Yakima, lost control of a red 2006 Volkswagen Jetta and collided with a gray 2012 Scion TC driven by Steven Fullerton, 63, of West Kelowna, BC, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The cars were going the same direction when they collided.
Sanchez was taken to Prosser Memorial Hospital to check his injuries.
He was issued a ticket for driving too fast for road conditions.
