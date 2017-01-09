Kennewick collision allegedly caused by running red light

Running a red light in Kennewick led to a pair of people being injured in a collision on Saturday.
William Keough, 51, Kennewick, was driving south on Highway 395 in a gold 2016 Kia Sorrento. He allegedly ran a red light at Hildebrand Boulevard and struck a 2006 Dodge Caravan at 4:45 p.m. as it was turning left onto the highway, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Lisa Boyce, 39, of Kennewick, was driving the Dodge. She was injured and taken to Trios Hospital, along with her 17-year-old passenger. They were both treated and released.
Keough was issued a ticket for failure to obey a red light.
