January 8, 2017 6:43 PM

Retirement community honored with Best of 2017 Award

Charbonneau Retirement Community in Kennewick was recognized by SeniorAdvisor.com with a Best of 2017 Award.

The community received high ratings and good reviews for senior care by having consistently high ratings from residents and families throughout 2016, according to a spokesman.

To qualify for a Best of 2017 Award, winning communities must offer assisted living, Alzheimer’s care, independent living, low-income senior housing, skilled nursing or in-home care in the United States or Canada; maintain an average overall rating of at least 4.5 stars; and received three or more new reviews within 2016.

For more information about Charbonneau, call 509-734-4331 or go to holidaytouch.com.

