January 8, 2017 6:36 PM

Vesna Dodge promoted to vice president, regional manager by Baker Boyer

Vesna Dodge has been promoted to vice president and regional manager of the Kennewick office of Baker Boyer.

Dodge began with Baker Boyer as a trust adviser, and prior to that was an estate planning attorney. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Walla Walla University and her law degree from Willamette University. She is a certified trust and financial adviser, and a member of the Oregon and Washington Bar Associations.

Her predecessor, Michael Pettyjohn, is now the brand experience officer at Baker Boyer’s Walla Walla office.

