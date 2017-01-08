Local

Monday could hit 37 degrees in the Tri-Cities, but still chance of snow

A trained weather spotter in south Richland reported having 2 new inches of snow over the preceding 24-hour period as of 8 a.m. Sunday.

That was on top of the 12 1/2 inches the spotter has reported over the wintry season, said Rob Brooks, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Pendleton.

But the total doesn’t yet reflect all of the powder that fell Sunday afternoon, putting the Tri-Cities in a near white-out. Brooks said those numbers will come in Monday morning.

Sunday’s temperature reached a high of 27 degrees after an overnight low that dropped into the teens.

The snow and possibly some rain may continue to fall over the Tri-Cities until Wednesday afternoon, after which there is only a small chance of precipitation.

But the so-called heat wave with 37 degrees on Monday and 30 degrees Tuesday won’t stick around for long, as Thursday and Friday are both forecast to have a high of 19 degrees and a low of 2.

Kennewick, Richland and Pasco school districts, as well as Kiona-Benton City, Prosser and Paterson, all canceled school and other related activities Monday because of the weather.

