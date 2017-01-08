Tri-City restaurant inspections through Dec. 30

Each week, the Tri-City Herald publishes results for restaurants that score 25 or more “red” points on their Benton-Franklin Health District inspections, triggering automatic revisits.
By law, all establishments selling food are subject to inspection, from full-service restaurants to coffee carts.
Establishments are rated on a state point system that’s based on the federal food code for the conditions in the restaurant at the time of the unannounced inspection. The point scale ranges up to 415 points.
Red points reflect more concerning issues requiring immediate inspection. An establishment receiving 25 or more points on a routine inspection must be re-inspected. Blue points indicate situations that need to be fixed, but not immediately. Restaurants receiving 10 or more red points when re-inspected are inspected again.
Past restaurant inspections can be viewed at the health district’s web site, bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
For questions or concerns regarding reports, call the health district at 509-560-4205.
Establishments needing re-inspection
Jake’s Cafe, 528 S. Ely St., Kennewick, Dec. 30, routine (35 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; room temperature storage; consumer advisory lacks disclosure statement.
Los Toreros Tienda Y Carniceria, 618 Ninth St., Benton City, Dec. 29, routine (95 Red, 2 Blue), Dec. 30 first follow-up (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Kitchen lacks active managerial control; food worker cards not 100 percent; hands not washed due to blocked sinks; hand sinks with items stored in them and no soap; food not in good condition; raw animal products stored above other food; improper cooling procedures.
Maverick, 3905 N. Road 68, Pasco, Dec. 28, routine (40 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; item stored in hand sink; improper cooling procedures.
Wendy’s, 3115 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 27, routine (40 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Soap dispenser jammed at sink; improper use of time as a control.
Establishments not needing re-inspection
14 Hands Tasting Room, 660 Frontier Road, Prosser, Dec. 29, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
A&A Mini-Mart (restaurant), 919 Court St., Pasco, Dec. 27, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
A&A Mini-Mart (store), 919 Court St., Pasco, Dec. 27, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Ameristar, 101 Merlot Drive, Prosser, Dec. 29, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Best Time Food Mart, 1303 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Dec. 29, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Bill’s, 1205 Meade Ave., Prosser, Dec. 29, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Franklin County jail, 416 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Dec. 27, routine (0 Red, 5 Blue)
Horse Heaven Saloon, 6156 Sixth St., Prosser, Dec. 29, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Masala Indian Cuisine, 3321 W. Kennewick Ave., Dec. 29, routine (0 Red, 3 Blue)
Meals on Wheels/Parkside, 253 W. Margaret St., Pasco, Dec. 28, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Subway/Circle K, 104 S. Washington St., Kennewick, Dec. 30, routine (10 Red, 7 Blue)
Super Mini Mart, 2400 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 28, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
