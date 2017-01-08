Majority of flights canceled today at Pasco's Tri-Cities Airport

Alaska, United and Delta airlines all have canceled a number of flights Sunday coming into and leaving the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco.
The Tri-Cities has been under heavy snowfall, with white-out conditions in some areas, since noon.
The airport’s website shows the cancellation of at least seven planes coming in from San Francisco, Seattle, Salt Lake City and Portland.
Three flights — from Seattle, Denver and Minneapolis — are still showing on-time arrivals this evening, but that can change.
All but one departing flight have been canceled. The 7:10 p.m. Alaska Airlines plane to Seattle is still on time.
To check the status of a flight, visit flytricities.com or the airline’s website.
