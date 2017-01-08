Hanford employees sent home Sunday; swing and graveyard shifts canceled

1:16 Attic fire damages Kennewick home in 4500 block of West 20th Avenue Pause

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

1:53 Pasco Police Officer Adrian Alaniz testifies

1:35 'La La Land' film trailer

1:55 'Bright Lights' gives revealing insight to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' relationship

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

3:26 Turkey 101: How to cook a turkey

1:19 What happened when the Georgia Tech swim team got snowed in?

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?