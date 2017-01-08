13-mile section of Highway 241 closed north of Sunnyside

A 13-mile section of Highway 241 has been closed because of blowing snow and drifts on the roadway.
The state Department of Transportation announced the closure at 11:45 a.m. Sunday.
A news release said it is unknown when the highway will reopen.
The closure extends from Independence Road at milepost 12, north of Sunnyside, to the junction of Highway 24 at milepost 25.
Maps show that Highway 241 is also known as Hanford Road. A majority of the highway is in Yakima County, aside from a small section that juts into Benton County just south of Highway 24.
Comments