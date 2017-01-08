Local

Mid-Columbia agendas for Jan. 9-12

Jan. 9

Mid-Columbia Libraries Board, 12:30 p.m., 405 S. Dayton St., Kennewick: adopt tax levy and authorize property tax increase.

Connell City Council, 6 p.m., 211 E. Elm St.: Presentation on building and planning department.

Pasco City Council, 7 p.m., city hall, 525 N. Third Ave.: workshop meeting to discuss taxicab and transportation network company licensing; Basin Disposal rate increase; a Transportation Improvement Plan amendment; re-establishment of the finance director position; marina dock repairs; and a proposed committee to meet with members of the Pasco Public Facilities District board and Parks & Recreation Advisory Council on a proposed aquatics center/recreation facility.

Kiona-Benton City School District, 7 p.m., 1105 Dale Ave.: Lego League stipend; changing the 2016-17 school year calendar.

Columbia School District 7 p.m., 755 Maple St., Burbank: presentation on building and planning department

Jan. 10

Benton PUD Commission: meeting canceled.

Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., county courthouse, 620 Market St., Prosser: Yakima Basin water legislation; replacing Joe Burrowes on district court bench; replacing Duane Davidson as county treasurer.

Port of Kennewick Commission, 2 p.m., 350 Clover Island Drive: wine industry update and Vista Field master plan.

Richland Utility Advisory Committee, 3 p.m., 955 Northgate Drive: sewer rates.

Richland Library Board, 5:30 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive: 2016 report, possible partnership with Columbia Basin College.

Richland School District, 6:30 p.m. 615 Snow Ave.: construction update and math curriculum update.

Benton County Park Board, 6:30 p.m., 7122 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick: annual reports by Tapteal Greenway, Native Plant Society, Miniature Aircraft Association, Purple Sage Riders, Friends of Badger Mountain, Tri-Cities Shooting Association and Rattlesnake Ridge Riders.

Pasco School District, 6:30 p.m. 1215 Lewis St.: purchasing portables for elementary schools, curriculum search update and budget update.

Prosser School District 7 p.m., 832 Park Ave.: board and superintendent’s reports.

Prosser City Council, 7 p.m., 601 Seventh St.: proclamation for School Choice Week; approve a resolution applying for modifications to the Urban Growth Area; and discuss changes to the Personnel Policy Manual.

Richland Code Enforcement Board, 7 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: compliance hearings for various infractions.

Jan. 11

Port of Benton Commission: meeting moved to Jan. 18.

Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., 1016 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco: agenda not available.

Kennewick School District, 5:30 p.m., 1000 W. Fourth Ave.: board retreat

Richland Planning Commission, 7 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: hearings on annexation, surplus property.

Jan. 12

Port of Pasco Commission, 10:30 a.m., Osprey Pointe Blvd.: Tri-Cities Airport expansion project, Delta Airlines operating agreement.

Prosser School District, 5 p.m. 1203 Prosser Ave.: interviews with school board candidates, discussion of Paterson Road site for high school.

Richland Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: election of officers, goals, possible transfer of four Richland High tennis courts to school district.

