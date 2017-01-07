Miss Tri-Cities and the Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen applicants sought

Applicants are sought for the 2017 Miss Tri-Cities and the Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen pageants.
The deadline is April 11.
Miss Tri-Cities contestants must be between 17 and 24 years of age and a graduate of high school prior to the 2018 Miss Washington competition.
For the teen program, contestants must be no younger than 13 years and cannot be older than 17 years old before July 31, 2018.
The winners of the pageants go on to compete in the Miss Washington and Miss Washington Outstanding Teen pageants.
Applications are available at misstricities.org. For more information, call 509-539-3252.
Miss Tri-Cities Scholarship Program is part of the Miss America Organization. Tri-City Water Follies Association is the local sponsor.
